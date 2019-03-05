Popular Topics
Health & education get biggest slices of WC's R67 billion budget

The provincial Health Department has been allocated R24.7 billion, while education gets R23.6 billion.

Western Cape Finance MEC Ivan Meyer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Western Cape Finance MEC Ivan Meyer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance MEC Ivan Meyer is delivering the province's R67 billion budget.

Education and Health have the biggest allocations.

The provincial Health Department has been allocated R24.7 billion.

Meyer said the economy cannot grow with unhealthy citizens.

“And that’s why the biggest slice of the budget goes to the health budget of the Department of Health. But this is more than just the health, this is about increasing wellness.”

Education gets R23.6 billion and budget head Ronell Slingers said the money will be spent on employing more teachers.

The Social Development Department gets R2.4 billion while Transport and Public Works Departments receives R8.1 billion and Human Settlements is allocated R2.4 billion.

