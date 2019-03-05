Former PIC IT head appears at inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - Former executive head of IT at the Public Investment Corporation Luyanda Ntuane is testifying at the PIC inquiry.

Ntuane is speaking about his relationship between him and the then CFO Matshepo More, amongst other topics.

