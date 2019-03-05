Eskom warns of stage 1 load shedding tonight

In a statement, the power utility says the power cuts will be implemented only if necessary.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has updated its load shedding warning on Tuesday, saying there’s a high risk of stage one outages this evening.

“There is an increased risk for load shedding today due to the loss of additional generating capacity. We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period.

"Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electrical appliances to assist in reducing demand. Eskom will provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various social media platforms.”