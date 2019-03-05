Electricity pylon sets fire to multiple Alexandra shacks

City Power said the number of casualties is not yet known, however, paramedics are on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - A City Power electricity pylon and its overhead lines have caved in, setting fire to multiple shacks in Stjwetla, in Alexandra.

City Power said the number of casualties is not yet known, however, paramedics are on the scene.

It’s understood the blaze is spreading to nearby homes.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “As of now, we don’t know the cause of this and we are also not sure if there are any causalities. We have dispatched a team from City Power to the area to investigate. The line carries about 88 kilovolts of electricity and can severely injure [one] when in contact with a person.”