EFF accuses MPs of rejecting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Party leader Julius Malema brought a motion calling on Parliament to throw its weight behind renaming Cape Town International Airport after her.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused Members of Parliament of rejecting the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
After a rowdy debate which saw one EFF MP Primrose Sonti ordered from the house, African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu moved an amendment to the red berets' motion.
The amendment recognised that Madikizela-Mandela's name is already among those being considered along with Krotoa, Albertina Sisulu, Robert Sobukwe, Alex la Guma and Nelson Mandela.
It reaffirmed Parliament's support for the public participation the Airports Company of South Africa is already managing, the outcome of which must go before the Geographical Names Council for a final decision.
Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli told the House there were 224 votes in favour of the ANC's amended motion, 25 against and six abstentions, sparking a furious response from.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Tsenoli should register his party’s rejection of the motion: “You reject it because you reject Mama Winnie.”
MADIKIZELA-MANDELA MUSEUM
Meanwhile, the Department of Arts and Culture says plans to restore Madikizela-Mandela's Brandfort house, in the Free State, into a museum are still underway despite delays.
The project has been dogged by allegations of corruption, while the house remains in a dilapidated state.
The project was supposed to be completed by the end of this month, however, there's been a delay in appointing a suitable contractor to complete construction.
The department's director-general Vusi Mkhize said: “Unfortunately when the bidders who responded were unsuitable so, we could not take a risk with people who may not have the capability of delivering the project because that would have put it at a worse risk. And that is why we have to retender.”
Mkhize said the aim of the project is to honour the legacy of the late Mother of the Nation.
“It will have a wifi system in which learners and students will be able to access information and do their assignments. There will also be an interactive area where you will be able to learn more about Mama Winnie and her struggles,” he added.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
