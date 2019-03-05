Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital workers refuse to work over concerns
Nurses and admin staff went on strike on Friday demanding for more office space, a canteen and the removal of hospital management.
KRUGERSDORP - Angry workers at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospita l in Krugersdorp said although they're concerned about the wellbeing of their patients, they won't return to work until management has addressed their concerns.
Workers who are affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union are blocking entry to the hospital preventing doctors from clocking in.
#DrYusufDadoo The aggrieved workers yesterday blocked the entrance to the hospital preventing doctors from entering the premises.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 5, 2019
#DrYusufDadoo Patients at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo hospital in Krugersdorp are bearing the brunt of an illegal strike at the hospital.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 5, 2019
Aggrieved workers continue with their singing and demonstrations at the hospital gate as visibly ill patients walk out without getting help.
One of the patients Itumeleng Motlele said he's disappointed that nurses are protesting to the detriment of patients.
The workers say they sympathise with patients but there’s nothing much they can do.
They say management needs to act fast in the interest of both patients and employees.
