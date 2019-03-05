Popular Topics
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital workers refuse to work over concerns

Nurses and admin staff went on strike on Friday demanding for more office space, a canteen and the removal of hospital management.

A screengrab of the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp.
A screengrab of the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp.
one hour ago

KRUGERSDORP - Angry workers at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospita l in Krugersdorp said although they're concerned about the wellbeing of their patients, they won't return to work until management has addressed their concerns.

Nurses and admin staff went on strike on Friday demanding for more office space, a canteen and the removal of hospital management.

Workers who are affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union are blocking entry to the hospital preventing doctors from clocking in.

Aggrieved workers continue with their singing and demonstrations at the hospital gate as visibly ill patients walk out without getting help.

One of the patients Itumeleng Motlele said he's disappointed that nurses are protesting to the detriment of patients.

The workers say they sympathise with patients but there’s nothing much they can do.

They say management needs to act fast in the interest of both patients and employees.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

