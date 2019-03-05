Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital strike: 'Everything is under control,' says CEO

Staff members were protesting outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp over poor working conditions.

JOHANNESBURG – The CEO of Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp on Tuesday said he was concerned about the impact of the ongoing strike at the facility, but denies that its reached crisis level.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) representatives met with hospital management on Tuesday morning in an attempt to end the strike which started on Friday.

Hospital CEO Patrick Sofohlo said: "There’s no crisis at the hospital [and] everything is under control. We are busy negotiating for those employees who are outside to come in the hospital."