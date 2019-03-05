District Six working committee: Govt breached land restitution court order
The District Six working committee is one of the applicants representing residents in the court case against government.
CAPE TOWN - The District Six working committee said government is in breach of a court order related to land restitution.
The State has submitted court papers in response to an order by the Western Cape High Court in November.
It directs government to submit a comprehensive plan to address the land restitution needs of residents with claims dating back to 1998.
The District Six working committee is one of the applicants representing residents in the court case against government, which includes the minister for rural development and land reform.
"Nobody's happy; this is a sad moment in history, once again, for the people of District Six. They've been let down by this government."
The committee's Shahied Ajam said their lawyers are planning to call for an urgent hearing following the State's submission filed last week.
"If you read the affidavit, which they filed in court last week, you'll see in paragraph 5 that they admit they are not ready with the conceptual plan as ordered by the court. So, what does that tell you? They are in breach."
In the papers, it states the development of hundreds of restitution units in District Six could cost more than R11 billion and take up to 20 years to complete.
