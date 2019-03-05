CT Metro Police, motorists come under fire on N2

The latest incident was reported on Sunday morning. It occurred near the Borcherds Quarry turn-off.

CAPE TOWN - Two more Metro Police officers and motorists have come under attack on the N2 in Cape Town.

The latest incident was reported on Sunday morning. It occurred near the Borcherds Quarry turn-off. Officials had stopped to help two motorists after rocks were placed on the road. Shots were then fired at them, but no one was wounded.

Last month, two officers and a motorist were shot and wounded on the freeway under similar circumstance.

A week ago, officials said law enforcement alone would not ongoing attacks on motorists on parts of the N2 and R300.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said engineering solutions were desperately needed to prevent people from accessing the road reserve.

Over the past three months, officers have assisted more than 300 motorists who found themselves in trouble on the highways which are hunting grounds for criminals.

