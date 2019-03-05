Cosatu calls for Parly to halt SABC board interviews
Cosatu said Parliament should have included at least one candidate from the labour sector to serve on the SABC board.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) wants Parliament to halt its interviews of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board candidates and has also threatened legal action.
Cosatu's objection came as Parliament started interviewing 24 candidates to fill eight vacancies on the SABC board.
The interviews follow a number of board resignations last year.
Cosatu said Parliament should have included at least one candidate from the labour sector to serve on the SABC board.
It has now called on Parliament to halt the process.
Communications portfolio committee chairperson Hlengiwe Mkhize read out a letter sent by Cosatu.
“It is critical for workers to be represented on the board, this is a legal requirement of the Act. It is a norm across all boards in the public sector, yet Parliament, for several years, has failed to ensure that the labour sector is represented on the board.”
But MPs have dismissed the threats, saying they show a lack of understanding of the Broadcasting Act.
Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme said: “They are misquoting the Act; the Broadcasting Act does not have the requirement for a labour representative.”
The committee continued with interviews but will send the letter to Parliament’s legal department for a decision.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
