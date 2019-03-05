Popular Topics
Cope gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to remove Minister Masutha, deputy

The two government officials have been accused of corruption by Cope over alleged connections with African Global Operations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address on 7 February 2019. Picture: Twitter/parliamentofrsa
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address on 7 February 2019. Picture: Twitter/parliamentofrsa
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) has given President Cyril Ramaphosa seven days in which to remove Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha and his deputy Thabang Makwetla.

The two government officials have been accused of corruption by Cope over alleged connections with African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

Makwetla allegedly received financial help from the facilities company Bosasa in the form of security upgrades at his home.

Cope's Dennis Bloem says: “The minister must be removed. The deputy minister must be removed. That’s why we are giving Mr Ramaphosa seven days to act.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

