Cape communities on edge as gang violence claims lives of toddler, man

CAPE TOWN - Another spate of shootings over the past several days has a number of Cape Town communities on edge.

The Athlone community policing forum says that something desperate needs to be done after a three-year-old boy was shot dead in a gun battle.

Suspects have been taken in for questioning.

The Athlone CPF’s Aziza Kannemeyer says: "This is not a once off incident. It’s become a norm on the Cape Flats. There are about 25 gang infested areas and there’s no real strategy to deal with this issue."

In a separate case, police are still trying to track down a gunman behind a suspected gang killing in Factreton. A man was shot and killed over the weekend.

Kensington community leader Cheslyn Steenberg explains: "He was shot multiple times in the head. He was declared dead on scene. We have expressed our condolences to his family and friends. We call on residents to inform SAPS of these criminal activities."

At the weekend, a teenage girl was shot and wounded in Lavender Hill in a suspected gang incident.

