Bordeaux footballer's mother kidnapped in Nigeria
Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu was taken from her car while she was on her way to her home in Abia, where kidnapping is relatively common.
WARRI - The mother of Bordeaux and Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu has been kidnapped and a ransom demanded for her safe return, Police in the south-west on Nigeria reported on Monday.
"The incident happened on 27 February," Abia State police communications officer Godfrey Ogbona told AFP.
"No arrest has been made so far on the incident, but investigation into the matter is moving on towards ensuring that she is rescued unhurt and the perpetrators are brought to book," he said.
The 21-year-old footballer Kalu, says he has received a ransom demand of 15 million naira.
Nigerian publication Sporting Life said they had a tearful interview with the player.
"The kidnappers asked for a ransom of N3 million the first time which was given to them and (they) assured us that they will release her.
"We waited the whole night we did not see her. The next morning they called again (saying) that they want more money, that the money was (being) given to another person. Now they are asking for the ransom of N15 million."
Kalu made a breakthrough into Nigeria's national side in October last year, shortly after joining Ligue 1 side Bordeaux from Belgian outfit Gent.
