Benni: Cape Town City FC not championship material yet
City take on the defending champions and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night at Athlone Stadium.
CAPE TOWN - Despite being only four points adrift of Absa Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy believes that his side are not championship material yet.
City take on the defending champions and log leaders on Tuesday night at Athlone Stadium. In the reverse fixture, which as just seven days ago, Sundowns outclassed City 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld.
McCarthy was despondent after the defeat but has been reinvigorated after the superb come-from-behind 3-2 win over Wits this weekend past.
Despite the win, McCarthy is still not getting ahead of himself with regards to their title chances.
“We can enjoy the run that we are on and mix it up there with the Sundowns, Wits, Pirates, Chiefs, and Supersport. We pride ourselves that we are a hardworking team and we've got quality and we want to be amongst the top, the best, and every week is a building process for us.
“I don't think we're championship material just yet, but we are working towards it. If the guys believe a little bit more, then they know in the near future, even in the next season they could be more than just working towards being a championship team, they can make themselves contenders.”
In their two completed seasons as a club, City managed an impressive third place finishing in their inaugural season while last year they ended in fifth.
