Babes Wodumo 'not with Mampintsha,' says family spokesperson
A video surfaced online which drew national outrage and support for Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane, which shows her being assaulted by Mampintsha.
JOHANNESBURG - Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane is expected to break her silence on Tuesday at a media briefing after laying a criminal complaint of assault against her manager and boyfriend Mandla Maphumulo, more popularly known as Mampintsha.
Wodumo filed assault charges against Mampintsha at the Westville Police Staton in Durban.
A video surfaced online which drew national outrage and support for Simelane, which shows her being assaulted by Mampintsha.
The Simelane family spokesperson Sakhile Langa says that Wodumo will tell her story to South Africans today.
"Babes Wodumo, the family and other stakeholders will present and be showing their support to the family."
After the video went viral on Monday, there's been speculation that it was a hoax that both Babes Wodumo and Mamphintsha participated in a campaign against gender-based violence.
Langa has dismissed these allegations.
"Do not believe any other fake media statements that have been released before that Babes is OK and is not with Mampintsha. They're not together."
A media briefing is expected to be held at 10am in Durban.
