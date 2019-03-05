Babes Wodumo isn’t doing well after assault, says family
Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, reported the attack which was streamed live on her Instagram account to Durban police on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of popular musician Babes Wodumo says that she is not doing well after being assaulted by her boyfriend and producer Mandla Maphumulo, who is better known as Mampintsha.
Her parents gave a briefing on Tuesday, thanking South Africans for their support.
“Your messages went a long way to put a smile back in the face of our daughter. As the Simelane family, we would like to thank the people of South Africa.”
WATCH: Babes Wodumo media briefing
