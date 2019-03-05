Popular Topics
Go

Babes Wodumo isn’t doing well after assault, says family

Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, reported the attack which was streamed live on her Instagram account to Durban police on Monday.

Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Twitter/@BABESWODUMO
Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Twitter/@BABESWODUMO
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of popular musician Babes Wodumo says that she is not doing well after being assaulted by her boyfriend and producer Mandla Maphumulo, who is better known as Mampintsha.

Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, reported the attack which was streamed live on her Instagram account to Durban police on Monday.

Her parents gave a briefing on Tuesday, thanking South Africans for their support.

“Your messages went a long way to put a smile back in the face of our daughter. As the Simelane family, we would like to thank the people of South Africa.”

WATCH: Babes Wodumo media briefing

