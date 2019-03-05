WATCH: Briefing on Babes Wodumo assault

Anti-abuse group hopes justice prevails in Nicholas Ninow's rape case
Local
The family of Bongekile Simelane, better known as Babes Wodumo, held a press conference after a video showing her being assaulted by her boyfriend Mandla Maphumulo went viral.
DURBAN - The family of Bongekile Simelane, better known as Babes Wodumo, held a press conference after a video showing her being assaulted by her boyfriend went viral.
Wodumo on Monday opened a case of assault against Mandla Maphumulo, who is also known as Mampintsha, at the Westville Police Station in Durban.
WATCH: Babes Wodumo media briefing
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.