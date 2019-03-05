WATCH: Briefing on Babes Wodumo assault

The family of Bongekile Simelane, better known as Babes Wodumo, held a press conference after a video showing her being assaulted by her boyfriend Mandla Maphumulo went viral.

Wodumo on Monday opened a case of assault against Mandla Maphumulo, who is also known as Mampintsha, at the Westville Police Station in Durban.

WATCH: Babes Wodumo media briefing