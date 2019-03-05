Popular Topics
Babe of death: Cyberbullies take aim at Kelly Khumalo

It all started after Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane opened a case of assault against her boyfriend and fellow singer Mampintsha at the Westville Police Station in Durban on Monday.

Kelly Khumalo. Picture: instagram.com
Kelly Khumalo. Picture: instagram.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – South African singer and actress Kelly Khumalo has fallen victim to cyberbullying.

It all started after Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane opened a case of assault against her boyfriend and fellow singer Mampintsha at the Westville Police Station in Durban on Monday. Simelane received an outpouring of support following the incident, after sharing a video of the attack on social media.

'Enough is enough': Calls for Mampintsha to be charged after Babes assault video

A short while later, Kelly Khumalo started trending on Twitter, with some suggesting that Mampintsha date Khumalo who had been labelled “babes wokufa” (babes of death). One social media user said Simelane should call on Khumalo who would “deal with him”. The remarks follows the deaths of Khumalo’s former boyfriends Prosper Mkwaiwa and Senzo Meyiwa.

Many social media users came to Khumalo’s rescue, questioning how the attack on Simelane was any different to Khumalo being cyber-bullied.

This is not the first time the media personality has been attacked online. Khumalo has been sharing tweets by fans and responded to a comment that has since been deleted.

Timeline

