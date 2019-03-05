Babe of death: Cyberbullies take aim at Kelly Khumalo

It all started after Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane opened a case of assault against her boyfriend and fellow singer Mampintsha at the Westville Police Station in Durban on Monday.

It all started after Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane opened a case of assault against her boyfriend and fellow singer Mampintsha at the Westville Police Station in Durban on Monday. Simelane received an outpouring of support following the incident, after sharing a video of the attack on social media.

A short while later, Kelly Khumalo started trending on Twitter, with some suggesting that Mampintsha date Khumalo who had been labelled “babes wokufa” (babes of death). One social media user said Simelane should call on Khumalo who would “deal with him”. The remarks follows the deaths of Khumalo’s former boyfriends Prosper Mkwaiwa and Senzo Meyiwa.

Can Mampintsha date Kelly Khumalo I wanna see something pic.twitter.com/W3jcZEX8Ts — WeVoteANC2019 (@Black_JusticeSA) March 4, 2019

Ladies if he is mampitsharing u make sure u kelly khumalo him before he Oscar Pistoriea you pic.twitter.com/Q300AbI5Ho — Mulalo 🇿🇦 SA (@MphumaM) March 4, 2019

I don’t care about how much Kelly Khumalo gets bullied on this app. She’ll never find peace until she tells us who killed Senzo Meyiwa pic.twitter.com/fcoRUWi3A3 — KING CHIZ 👑 🇿🇦 (@ka_madesi) March 5, 2019

Many social media users came to Khumalo’s rescue, questioning how the attack on Simelane was any different to Khumalo being cyber-bullied.

This bullying of Kelly Khumalo must stop 🚫



You are no better than #Mampintsha if you're doing it, I don't care who you are STOP this 🚮



Taking every tragedy online and turning in To Khelly Khumalo Joke



Use you're owns family's Death or gender violace case to laugh about 😡 pic.twitter.com/xgLXm1l4Fl — keolebile Mmoke🇿🇦💐💕 ☕ rooibos girl❣ (@Keolebile) March 5, 2019

Y'all don't get tired to abuse Kelly Khumalo neh😢😭😭when will this end ngempela? For a sec can y'all put yourselves in Kelly's shoes? Can y'all survive this bullying every year. God will deal with y'all. Ngihlafuneni ke ang'nandaba. pic.twitter.com/EyTIsxw1os — Tsibipian🦁 (@CindyZwide) March 4, 2019

This is not the first time the media personality has been attacked online. Khumalo has been sharing tweets by fans and responded to a comment that has since been deleted.

I know who I am and what I stand for, a Killer and and abuser is not one of them which is more than I can say about you. With that being said fuck you very much! 👑🐆 https://t.co/I6dTJuSIgq — Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) March 5, 2019

I wonder what separates you Cyber bullies from Mampintsha? 🤔 — Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) March 5, 2019

The hypocrisy of the people on this app😥. Your support for #BabesWodumo is void if you jiki jiki #Cyberbullying @KellyKhumaloZA for the sake of likes and Rts. Cha bandla nimuncu yaz😤 — Sizwe Nkosi (@SIZWENK0SI) March 5, 2019

The way it’s so acceptable to cyber Bully Kelly Khumalo on Twitter 👎🏽... it’s like people seek relevance by using her name — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) March 4, 2019