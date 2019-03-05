Anti-abuse group hopes justice prevails in Nicholas Ninow's rape case
Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant in Pretoria last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow has been postponed to September where his trial is expected to begin in the High Court in Pretoria.
Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant in Pretoria last year.
According to submissions made last year, he had previously undergone rehabilitation for substance abuse and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013.
During his last court appearance, he was declared fit to stand trial.
Ninow sat in the dock with his face down during his brief court appearance in court on Tuesday.
He faces several counts including rape, assault, kidnapping, obstructing the ends of justice and possession of drugs.
The accused has been evaluated by three psychiatrists and a psychologist and has been declared fit to stand trial.
The members of the public packed the courtroom, with representatives from some political parties and civil society groups also in attendance.
Anti-abuse group Not in My Name says they’re pleased that Ninow will stand trial and hope justice will now prevail.
WATCH: Dros rape accused to go on trial in September
