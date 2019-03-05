About 100 Alex shacks razed to the ground following blaze

The blaze broke out when a City Power pylon collapsed earlier bringing live overhead cables down with it.

ALEXANDRA - Public Safety MMC Michael Sun has confirmed about 100 shacks were razed to the ground during Tuesday afternoon’s Alexandra fire.

Sun said those affected will be moved to the Marlboro community hall to shelter for the night.

He said the important thing was to get them shelter: “We have moved the affected residents to our facility in Marlboro."

Sun said they’re investigating what caused the pylon to cave in: “We suspect it was the powerlines that caused the fire but cannot confirm now.”

He said officials are monitoring the area to make sure the blaze doesn’t flare up.

Meanwhile, City Power said electricity could be restored at around midnight in areas affected by the pylon collapse.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said technicians are on site: “Most areas situated in the east on the M3 Highway are affected by the power outages due to the lines that have been affected.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)