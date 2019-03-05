5 suspects arrested after CT boy (3) fatally shot

It's alleged the boy died after a dispute around a cellphone turned violent.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested five people in connection with a shooting in which a three-year-old child was killed in Athlone.

The incident occurred at the Pooke se Bos Informal Settlement in Rylands on Monday.

It's alleged the boy died after a dispute around a cellphone turned violent.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “We can confirm that five adult males, aged between 25 and 27, were arrested for the murder of the boy. They are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court tomorrow."