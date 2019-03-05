2 TMPD officers among 3 nabbed for possession of stolen vehicle

Cosatu calls for Parly to halt SABC board interviews
The vehicle which was stolen in Centurion last month was discovered at a house in Pretoria West on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane metro police have arrested three suspects, two of whom are metro police officers, for the possession of a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle which was stolen in Centurion last month was discovered at a house in Pretoria West on Monday.
Spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says all suspects will appear in court soon.
“As a department, we are looking into measures on how we are going to make sure that the members appear before a disciplinary hearing to account on what happened. And externally, they will be facing criminal charges.”
