2 Durban men wounded in shooting

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been wounded in a shooting in Durban.

Witnesses say gunmen opened fire on a car near Avoca Hills earlier on Tuesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded to the scene and found the two in a critical condition.

“Both patients required advanced life support intervention on the scene and once stabilised, they will be transported to hospital for further treatment.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this stage, however, the SAPS is on the scene to investigate.”

