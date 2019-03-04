Popular Topics
Zim central bank borrowed $985 million from African banks, governor Mangudya

Zimbabwe is in the grips of a severe dollar crunch and last month ditched a discredited 1:1 dollar peg for surrogate bond notes and electronic dollars.

Zimbabwe Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya delivers his Monetary Policy Statement in Harare on 20 February 2019, where he announced the establishment of an interbank foreign exchange market in the country officially abandoning the 1:1 exchange rate between the USD and the country's quasi-currency bond note. Picture: AFP
30 minutes ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank has borrowed $985 million from African banks including Mozambique’s central bank and the African Export and Import Bank to purchase fuel and other critical imports, governor John Mangudya told Parliament.

Zimbabwe is in the grips of a severe dollar crunch and last month ditched a discredited 1:1 dollar peg for surrogate bond notes and electronic dollars, merging them into a lower-value transitional currency called the RTGS dollar.

