Wits SRC, CoJ in talks over accommodating students
Some students have been sleeping on campus as they wait for their National Student Financial Aid Scheme and bursary funds to be approved.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits University's student representative council (SRC) said it’s in talks with the City of Johannesburg to identify buildings that could accommodate at least 500 students who have no place to stay.
Last month, violence flared at Wits and other campuses across the country when students protested over funding and the lack of accommodation.
Wits SRC spokesperson Gugu Zwane said: “For some students, the issue is not funding for accommodation, it’s getting a building to be accommodated in. These are issues out of our hands and what we need is genuinely a building.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
