WCED sets aside R25m for repairs as criminals target schools

Modderdam High School in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, is one of the worst affected schools and is appealing for assistance.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is allocating R25 million for repairs at schools hit by burglaries and vandalism.

School principal Rhona Rayray says the school was broken into and vandalised at least 10 times last year.

“Two years ago, in 2017, we replaced most of the windows. By the end of the holidays all those windows were broken again.”

Former pupil Megan Swanepoel says the alumni organisation is trying to get sponsors to assist the school.

“You can’t learn in that environment when it’s a cold day. The widows are broken. How are you supposed to learn? There are gang signs on the walls.”

At least 158 similar incidents have been reported at schools in the province this year so far.