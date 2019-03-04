WATCH LIVE: PIC inquiry resumes
The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation resumed on Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is back under the spotlight amid a judicial commission of inquiry.
The PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo Technologies is just one of the issues that is being scrutinised at the inquiry.
Vuyo Jack, a former independent non-executive director for the PIC, took the stand on Monday.
#PICInquiry Jack says the first innovation lab sessions were accepted and received positively by employees, but workers were uncomfortable with management being present at the sessions. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2019
#PICInquiry Jack says following the results of the climate survey, he suggested that the board take leadership and confront the issues through a PIC innovation lab. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2019
Follow proceedings in the video below.
