Vuyo Jack details an atmosphere of fear at PIC

Vuyo Jack has given details about a governance review process led by audit firm KPMG that was implemented after concerns were raised during a survey.

A screengrab shows Vuyo Jack at the PIC inquiry on 4 March 2019.
A screengrab shows Vuyo Jack at the PIC inquiry on 4 March 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board member has given insight into the state of affairs at the corporation during his time there, saying workers were managed poorly in an atmosphere of fear.

Vuyo Jack is testifying at the PIC inquiry in Pretoria on Monday.

He's given details about a governance review process led by audit firm KPMG that was implemented after concerns were raised during an organisational climate survey led by Deloitte.

Jack said following the results of that survey, he suggested that the board take leadership and confront the issues through a PIC innovation lab.

“Providing staff with a platform to vocalise their issues in general within the PIC directly with the board of the PIC thus creating robust rapport between employees and board members."
_
_
Follow proceedings in the video below:

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

