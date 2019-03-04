TUT’s Soshanguve campus shut down amid protest

Students are protesting over a shortage of accommodation and meal allowances.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesting students brought the Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Soshanguve campus to a standstill on Monday morning.

Several other universities have seen similar protests this year, with students demanding that government and their respective institutions sort out the housing crisis at universities.

TUT’s SRC’s Ntsako Motseng says they will shut down all campuses until management meets their demands.

“The students want meal allowances on campuses and want issues of accommodation to be addressed. We are fighting for these issues.”