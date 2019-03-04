Time to say goodbye? Zille vows to remain active in DA politics

The Western Cape premier’s 10-year term comes to an end in May.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has bid farewell to her supporters in the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Zille’s 10-year term comes to an end in May.

She addressed close to 5,000 DA supporters at the party’s election rally on Saturday where she looked back at some of her career highlights.

With her last few days in office, Zille said she would always remain true to the DA.

“I love the spirit of a DA value… it’s a little bit nostalgic and sad, but I’m the kind of person who always moves into the future.”

Speaking about life after the May elections, Zille said she would have to learn some basic survival skills.

“I’ve have to learn how to reverse park again because I’ve been around for so long that I don’t know whether I can reverse park anymore. I’ll have to learn to get to places on time, because I have to factor in looking on a map or following the GPS, finding parking and all of that.”

She vowed to remain active in DA politics, saying her most important legacy is the economic growth she championed.

The soon to be former Western Cape Premier said her legacy will be characterised by the jobs they have created.

“More than half a million additional people have jobs now, they didn’t when we came into power. Employment has grown by 24%, unemployment is 14% lower on the board definition of the national average. That is the legacy.”

Zille also said their investment in green energy will help the province stave off the impact of load shedding.

“As Eskom goes into the utility death spiral which it is in right now, this province will be very well prepared for a green energy future.”

Speaking on what she would have done differently, she said she would have wanted to start her term in government with the vast experience she has today.