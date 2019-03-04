The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49

Heavily tattooed and topped with a bleached mohawk, Keith Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential groups to emerge from the underground rave scene.

In this file photo taken on August 13, 2015 shows members of the British band The Prodigy, Liam Howlett (R), Keith Flint (C), and Maxim (L) posing prior to an interview in Tokyo. Keith Flint from British band The Prodigy has died at the age of 49, it was reported on March 4, 2019. Picture: AFP.
In this file photo taken on August 13, 2015 shows members of the British band The Prodigy, Liam Howlett (R), Keith Flint (C), and Maxim (L) posing prior to an interview in Tokyo. Keith Flint from British band The Prodigy has died at the age of 49, it was reported on March 4, 2019. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON - Keith Flint, frontman of British rave icons The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49, the electronic pop group said Monday.

Flint took his own life, his bandmate Liam Howlett said on The Prodigy's official Instagram account.

"I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend," Howlett wrote.

Police said only that they were not treating the death as suspicious after finding Flint's body on Monday in a residence in Essex, northeast of London.

Howlett said he was "shell shocked... angry, confused and heartbroken".

Heavily tattooed and topped with a bleached mohawk, Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential groups to emerge from the underground rave scene.

Their biggest hits included Firestarter and Breathe in 1996 and Smack My Bitch Up in 1997, which merged intense dance beats with elements of rap and punk to create energy-driven music that turned them into international stars.

The Prodigy issued a statement on Twitter calling Flint a "true pioneer, innovator and legend".

"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," the group said.

Essex Police told AFP that a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and that "his next of kin have been informed".

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

'FAT OF THE LAND'

The Prodigy were formed in 1990 and released two albums before becoming international stars with their 1996 chart-topper "The Fat of the Land".

Emerging at around the same time as fellow ravers The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Underworld, The Prodigy embodied the "Cool Britannia" feel of the 1990s.

But The Prodigy's sound was always harder, more confrontational and frenetic, with their performances turning into intense sweat sessions that sold out venues for decades around the world.

"There was a real determination for it (the band's sound) to have zero compromise," Flint told AFP in 2015.

"There really needed to be an antidote to the DJ scene, which made it quite brutal."

Other dance music pioneers paid tribute to Flint.

"So sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together... great man," Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers tweeted.

The Prodigy released their sixth consecutive UK number one studio album No Tourists in November 2018.

The Fat of the Land topped the charts in the United States, Australia, Germany and several other EU states.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA