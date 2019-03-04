The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49

-
Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricityLocal
-
Midvaal deputy municipal manager implicated in jobs-for-cash scandalLocal
-
France notes Bouteflika candidacy, says up to Algerians to decide futureAfrica
-
Helicopter crash in Kenya kills four Americans and their pilotAfrica
-
Tornadoes leave swath of destruction in Alabama, killing 23World
-
DA's Helen Zille’s 10 years as WC premier – a leader and rabble-rouserPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricityLocal
-
Midvaal deputy municipal manager implicated in jobs-for-cash scandalLocal
-
DA's Helen Zille’s 10 years as WC premier – a leader and rabble-rouserPolitics
-
Several homes destroyed, man injured in Khayelitsha fireLocal
-
Police arrest man who gave student R70 for pizza after raping herLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
Popular Topics
-
Gungubele says he 'didn't lie' at PIC inquiryLocal
-
FF Plus may gain votes from 'unhappy white' DA supporters, says analystPolitics
-
More details expected on state capture at EskomPolitics
-
Time to say goodbye? Zille vows to remain active in DA politicsPolitics
-
Mbalula: There is no hostility between the SABC, ANCPolitics
-
MK council comes out in support of Robert McBridePolitics
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricityLocal
-
Energy Dept: Exchange rate, international fuel price to blame for petrol hikeBusiness
-
Vuyo Jack details an atmosphere of fear at PICLocal
-
Rand firms as US-China trade optimism boosts risk appetiteBusiness
-
Gungubele says he 'didn't lie' at PIC inquiryLocal
-
Petrol price hike of 74 cents a litreBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
UPDATE: Police open inquiry docket after Babes Wodumo assault videoLocal
-
'Momo challenge' image creator says has destroyed dollLifestyle
-
Johnny Depp 'has witnesses' to back up case against Amber HeardLifestyle
-
'Enough is enough': Calls for Mampintsha to be charged after Babes assault videoLocal
-
Babes in arms - A history of British royal babiesLifestyle
-
Mthethwa 'absolutely horrified' after Babes Wodumo assault videoLifestyle
-
'Meghan Markle's baby will be the greatest thing to happen to her'Lifestyle
-
#WhatItMeansToBeAFather: Tweeps share heartwarming posts on fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Banyana go down to Czech RepublicSport
-
Tahir to call time on ODI career after Cricket World CupSport
-
Dobson to take charge of Stormers next yearSport
-
Injury-hit Hurricanes sign South African lock FerreiraSport
-
Crunch time for Solari as Madrid left relying on Europe againSport
-
Liverpool held at Everton to surrender top spot in Premier LeagueSport
Popular Topics
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
3 more arrested in Thorisho Themane murder caseLocal
-
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'Local
-
Nyanda: I declined to meet the Guptas outside my officeLocal
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'Local
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Road rage: Motorists to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49
Heavily tattooed and topped with a bleached mohawk, Keith Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential groups to emerge from the underground rave scene.
LONDON - Keith Flint, frontman of British rave icons The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49, the electronic pop group said Monday.
Flint took his own life, his bandmate Liam Howlett said on The Prodigy's official Instagram account.
"I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend," Howlett wrote.
Police said only that they were not treating the death as suspicious after finding Flint's body on Monday in a residence in Essex, northeast of London.
Howlett said he was "shell shocked... angry, confused and heartbroken".
Heavily tattooed and topped with a bleached mohawk, Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential groups to emerge from the underground rave scene.
Their biggest hits included Firestarter and Breathe in 1996 and Smack My Bitch Up in 1997, which merged intense dance beats with elements of rap and punk to create energy-driven music that turned them into international stars.
The Prodigy issued a statement on Twitter calling Flint a "true pioneer, innovator and legend".
"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," the group said.
Essex Police told AFP that a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and that "his next of kin have been informed".
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
'FAT OF THE LAND'
The Prodigy were formed in 1990 and released two albums before becoming international stars with their 1996 chart-topper "The Fat of the Land".
Emerging at around the same time as fellow ravers The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Underworld, The Prodigy embodied the "Cool Britannia" feel of the 1990s.
But The Prodigy's sound was always harder, more confrontational and frenetic, with their performances turning into intense sweat sessions that sold out venues for decades around the world.
"There was a real determination for it (the band's sound) to have zero compromise," Flint told AFP in 2015.
"There really needed to be an antidote to the DJ scene, which made it quite brutal."
Other dance music pioneers paid tribute to Flint.
"So sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together... great man," Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers tweeted.
The Prodigy released their sixth consecutive UK number one studio album No Tourists in November 2018.
The Fat of the Land topped the charts in the United States, Australia, Germany and several other EU states.
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
UPDATE: Police open inquiry docket after Babes Wodumo assault video3 hours ago
-
'Enough is enough': Calls for Mampintsha to be charged after Babes assault video6 hours ago
-
Mthethwa 'absolutely horrified' after Babes Wodumo assault video9 hours ago
-
'Momo challenge' image creator says has destroyed doll4 hours ago
-
Johnny Depp 'has witnesses' to back up case against Amber Heard4 hours ago
-
Here are your 2019 Safta winners!one day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.