'The Donald' is a muse for Trump-loving Albanian painter

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

'The Donald' is a muse for Trump-loving Albanian painter

Avni Delvina says the work is his response to international media's broadly negative reaction to the Republican president's unorthodox approach to politics.

Albanian artist Avni Delvina poses for a photo in front of his paintings during the exhibition 'The Donald' in Tirana on February 21, 2019. Donald Trump as Rambo or as Jesus crucified: a painter dedicated fifty paintings to the American president, his "idol", which are on display in the Albanian capital. Picture: AFP.
Albanian artist Avni Delvina poses for a photo in front of his paintings during the exhibition 'The Donald' in Tirana on February 21, 2019. Donald Trump as Rambo or as Jesus crucified: a painter dedicated fifty paintings to the American president, his "idol", which are on display in the Albanian capital. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

TIRANA, Albania - Wielding a weapon made of dollar bills, tackling Barack Obama, challenging George Soros to an arm wrestle -- Donald Trump is the hero of a Tirana art show by an Albanian painter who considers the US president an "idol".

The 61-year-old artist, Avni Delvina, says the work is his response to international media's broadly negative reaction to the Republican president's unorthodox approach to politics.

"It is the product of two years of work from my strong anger about the reactionary attack on Trump," Delvina told AFP, describing the former reality TV star and real estate tycoon as a "free spirit".

The art exhibit in Tirana, titled "The Donald", showcases nearly 50 Trump-inspired paintings, including one with First Lady Melania sitting in for Mona Lisa.

When asked to explain his adulation of Trump, Delvina cites a George Orwell quote: "In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act."

Although the US president is routinely accused of flubbing the facts, the artist sees him as a brave warrior in a fight against "fake news" -- a label Trump likes to use against critical media.

There is a strong pro-US sentiment in much of Albania, where American flags are a common sight.
After Trump's shock electoral victory in 2016, a town in central Albania renamed a boulevard in his honour.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA