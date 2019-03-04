Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricity
While some residents said they can't afford to pay others have simply refused and have opted to instead make arrangements for illegal connections.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said if Soweto residents allowed electricians to do their work, the utility would be in a better financial position.
While some residents said they can't afford to pay, others have simply refused and have opted to instead make arrangements for illegal connections.
The state-owned company is owed more than R17 billion in Soweto alone.
"For as long as Eskom uses coal, I won’t pay, there is politics behind it," resident Cleopatra Shezi, who doesn’t pay for electricity, said.
She has a brand new prepaid meter box which has still not been installed because she refuses.
Shezi is one of many residents who won’t commit to paying because, in its inaugural election campaign, the African National Congress promised them free electricity amongst other basic services.
"I can’t afford to pay unless they connect us to the solar system grid."
By contrast her, neighbours are also battling to make ends meet – but try to keep up with the payments
Thabo Mofokeng said it’s been a struggle: "We live like rats, we have to do everything in the dark."
Mofokeng said despite the challenges, his family will not go the illegal route.
WATCH: Soweto Vs Eskom: War between Eskom and Soweto residents continues
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
UPDATE: Police open inquiry docket after Babes Wodumo assault video
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 years
-
NPA delays filing in Zuma’s stay of prosecution application
-
'Enough is enough': Calls for Mampintsha to be charged after Babes assault video
-
Mthethwa 'absolutely horrified' after Babes Wodumo assault video
-
Exclusive: Illegal electricity syndicates threaten struggling Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.