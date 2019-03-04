Several homes destroyed, man injured in Khayelitsha fire

The city's Fire and Rescue Services said the fire broke out just after 5 am on Monday morning; it is now extinguished.

CAPE TOWN - Several homes have been destroyed in a fire at Green Point informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

The city's Fire and Rescue Services said the fire broke out just after 5 am on Monday morning; the fire is now extinguished.

The municipality says its Disaster Risk Management Centre is currently busy with assessments.

The city's Jermaine Carlese said: “The response comprised of four fire engines, two water tank vehicles and a rescue vehicle. The fire was extinguished shortly after 7 am this morning and one adult male sustained minor injuries who was treated by the brigade. The cause of the fire is unknown.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)