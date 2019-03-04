Search for CT teen believed to have drowned continues

The 19-year-old man from Kuils River disappeared in the surf after swimming with a friend on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A search for a teenager who's believed to have drowned at Dappat Se Gat near Gordon's Bay continues.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Craig Lambinon said: “It appears that a group of people were at the beach together. Two of the teenagers went for a swim when they got into difficulty with rip currents. There is no sign of the 19-year-old male despite sea and shoreline search and the police diving unit has taken over the scene.”

Last Sunday, a 25-year-old Zimbabwean man also went missing in the surf at the same spot.

The NSRI has advised the public to swim closer to Koggel Bay, where lifeguards are present.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)