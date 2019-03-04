Ramaphosa concludes working visit to eSwatini
With SA being eSwatini’s largest trading partner, the Ramaphosa and King Mswati III met to work on ways to improve on the R30 billion trade exports over the last two years.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with King Mswati III in eSwatini (Swaziland) during a working visit to discuss ways of improving bilateral relations between South Africa and the country.
South Africa and eSwatini have strong bilateral relations which was further cemented in 2004 with the formation of the Joint Bilateral Commission on Cooperation (JBCC) that oversees the implementation of signed agreements between South Africa and eSwatini.
With South Africa being eSwatini’s largest trading partner, the pair met to work on ways to improve on the R30 billion trade exports over the last two years.
The Presidency's Khusela Diko said in a statement: “During his visit to the Hlane Royal Residence, President Ramaphosa and His Majesty King Mswati reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in discussions that reflected the warmth of relations between the two leaders and the governments and people of the neighbouring states.
“In this regard, they noted with appreciation the ongoing cooperation in many sectors including trade and investment, security, health, and education.”
The statement further notes that the two leaders directed the ministers of international relations and cooperation in the two countries to convene the JBCC and directed that ministers should ensure that the issue of congestion at border posts and other outstanding issues are attended to.
“President Ramaphosa and His Majesty King Mswati III also exchanged views on current developments in the SADC region. They also congratulated Nigeria and Senegal for conducting peaceful elections.
His Majesty King Mswati III wished the people of South Africa well for the success of the forthcoming provincial and national elections.
Following the deliberations of the two heads of state, King Mswati III invited President Ramaphosa to the conclusion of the annual Buganu Festival which celebrates the harvest of the first marula fruit of the season. This event was also attended by Her Majesty the Queen Mother.”
Ramaphosa will be opening an environmental centre on Thursday and handing over land later this week.
