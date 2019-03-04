'Meghan Markle's baby will be the greatest thing to happen to her'
Patrick J. Adams thinks Meghan Markle's new baby will be the 'greatest thing' that will ever happen to her.
LONDON - Patrick J. Adams believes Meghan Markle's new baby will be the "greatest thing" that will ever happen to her and is "super happy" that she will soon be a mother.
The Suits star - who appeared on the US television show alongside the duchess - is "super happy" that his friend is expecting a baby with Prince Harry and knows this will be an amazing chapter in her life.
He shared to Entertainment Tonight: "Meghan, I'm super happy for you. It's the greatest thing that will ever happen to you, having a baby, so we hope everybody's happy and healthy."
And Adams joked he'd love for his and his wife Troian Bellisario's baby girl to have playdates with the new royal baby. However, he thought it would be better to hold them at her house, because "it's a little bigger".
Duchess Meghan is due to give birth in April.
Kim Thompson, who spoke with Markle during the visit to Birkenhead in January, she said: "She said she is six months pregnant and due at the end of April, beginning of May. Another woman in the crowd joked that she was a trained midwife.
"Meghan said that one of her friends had [given birth] five weeks early and [the midwife] said the baby comes when they are ready. I said, as long as they are healthy, and Meghan agreed. Then she said, pointing to Harry, 'He's going to make a fantastic father.' Harry was asking a mum how she spelled her daughter's name - Lily."
