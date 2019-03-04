NPA delays filing in Zuma’s stay of prosecution application

Former President Jacob Zuma is applying to have his fraud and corruption case, which is linked to the arms deal, permanently halted.

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will file its answering papers in former President Jacob Zuma’s stay of prosecution application by next Monday.

It emerged last week that the NPA requested an extension for the date to file because it was unable to meet the court-imposed deadline.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara says prosecutors, through the State attorney’s office, wrote to Zuma and arms firm Thales asking for a filing deadline extension.

She says prosecutors needed the extension because of the voluminous nature of the papers filed by the parties and will now file their papers next Monday.

Kara says the applicants will file their replying papers and heads of argument in April, while the State will file theirs in May.

The matter is set down to be argued from 20 to 23 May.