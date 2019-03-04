N2 closed due to protests in Grabouw

Adam Habib: Early reflection on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricature
A section of the N2 has been closed to traffic and motorists are being diverted.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Traffic Department said tensions are running high in the Grabouw area where protests have erupted.
The reason for the demonstration is not yet clear at this stage.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “The N2 will remain closed until further notice due to the protest action situation at this point of time which is very tense.”
