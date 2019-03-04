Mthethwa 'absolutely horrified' after Babes Wodumo assault video

The attack was broadcast by Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, on her Instagram live feed late on Sunday night.

WARNING: The content may be upsetting to sensitive viewers.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has joined many other people who are horrified at a video showing musician Babes Wodumo being assaulted by her boyfriend and fellow artist Mampintsha.

The attack was broadcast by Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, on her Instagram live feed late on Sunday night.

It’s not the first time Mampitsha’s abuse of the artist has come under the spotlight.

Mthethwa says abusive relationships must never be tolerated.

“Gender-based violence in our society is so endemic, it is time that we act on it and not just talk about it because if we can’t act now, we will never act. Our society has to move forward [and] people should understand that we are building a non-racial and non-sexist society.”