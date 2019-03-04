More fuel price hikes to hit South Africans
South Africans will be hit with yet another fuel price increase next month thanks to tax hikes, which come into effect.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are being urged to reconsider their budgets with more fuel price increases expected in the next few months.
The Energy Department has announced that petrol prices will rise by R0.74 a litre from Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel increases by up to R0.93.
The department has announced that motorists in Gauteng will now pay R14.60 a litre for 93 Unleaded petrol and R14.82 for 95 Octane.
The coastal price for 95 rises to R14.23.
During his budget speech, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced that fuel levies would increase by R0.29 a litre for petrol and R0.30 for diesel.
The hikes will, however, be implemented in stages, with the first R0.20 coming into effect from the beginning of next month.
The remaining R0.09 a litre for petrol and R0.10 cents for diesel will only come into effect in June as a carbon tax.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
