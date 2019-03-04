More details expected on state capture at Eskom

The commission has so far heard evidence from the company’s board chair Jabu Mabuza and the treasurer Andre Pillay.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is expected to continue unearthing the extent of corruption at Eskom with a national Treasury official at the power utility expected to take the stand.

The commission has so far heard evidence from the company’s board chair, Jabu Mabuza, and treasurer Andre Pillay.

On Monday, the funding execution in the Treasury Department at Eskom Sincedile Shweni will have his turn to do some explaining.

Since the state capture commission started hearing evidence on Eskom, a lot has been revealed on what led to the current financial crisis at the power utility.

This past week the inquiry heard how former CFO Anoj Singh brought in consultancy firms McKinsey and Trillian Capital to draft Eskom’s corporate plan, even though that responsibility fell under Treasury.

It emerged that the consultancy firms were also paid for work they did not do.

The commission has also heard the details of a secret deal that was signed by Singh and former acting CEO Sean Maritz which was binding the cash strapped utility to pay a R400 million “signature fee” to an obscure offshore entity for raising a $2 billion loan from China to build or refurbish power stations.

Eskom’s Shweni is expected to reveal more details about this deal.

