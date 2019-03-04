More details expected on state capture at Eskom
The commission has so far heard evidence from the company’s board chair Jabu Mabuza and the treasurer Andre Pillay.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is expected to continue unearthing the extent of corruption at Eskom with a national Treasury official at the power utility expected to take the stand.
The commission has so far heard evidence from the company’s board chair, Jabu Mabuza, and treasurer Andre Pillay.
On Monday, the funding execution in the Treasury Department at Eskom Sincedile Shweni will have his turn to do some explaining.
Since the state capture commission started hearing evidence on Eskom, a lot has been revealed on what led to the current financial crisis at the power utility.
This past week the inquiry heard how former CFO Anoj Singh brought in consultancy firms McKinsey and Trillian Capital to draft Eskom’s corporate plan, even though that responsibility fell under Treasury.
It emerged that the consultancy firms were also paid for work they did not do.
The commission has also heard the details of a secret deal that was signed by Singh and former acting CEO Sean Maritz which was binding the cash strapped utility to pay a R400 million “signature fee” to an obscure offshore entity for raising a $2 billion loan from China to build or refurbish power stations.
Eskom’s Shweni is expected to reveal more details about this deal.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
MK council comes out in support of Robert McBride
-
Mbalula: There is no hostility between the SABC, ANC
-
Time to say goodbye? Zille vows to remain active in DA politics
-
Malema uses birthday to highlight plight of early childhood development
-
Ramaphosa meets Mswati III to talk bilateral relations
-
FF Plus labels BEE 'black elite enrichment', calls for it to be scrapped
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.