MK council comes out in support of Robert McBride
As it stands, McBride will have to start looking for a new job after parliament’s police committee endorsed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision not to renew his contract.
JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) national council has called on national government to reconsider its decision on Robert McBride’s contract as the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
As it stands, McBride will have to start looking for a new job after parliament’s police committee endorsed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision not to renew the contract, a move the council says is reckless.
The council intends raising the matter with the African National Congress.
The council’s Gauteng spokesperson Archie Mogodiri said: “We are saying, [they should] rethink the decision to not to extend his contract unless proven otherwise that he’s not fit enough to continue. What surprises us is that minister Bheki Cele’s term of office is ending on 8 May, therefore why didn’t wait for the new incumbent to come and look at those things.”
McBride has ruffled many a top policeman's feathers, having investigated both former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and current commissioner Khehla Sitole.
McBride’s legal team has confirmed it will take the portfolio committee's decision on review.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa meets Mswati III to talk bilateral relations
-
Mbalula denies bullying SABC: 'Independence of media can't mean ostracising ANC'
-
Malema uses birthday to highlight plight of early childhood development
-
YCL: SA education must be transformed to cater to previously disadvantaged
-
Mbalula denies ANC 'bullying' SABC ahead of elections
-
FF Plus labels BEE 'black elite enrichment', calls for it to be scrapped
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.