MK council comes out in support of Robert McBride

As it stands, McBride will have to start looking for a new job after parliament’s police committee endorsed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision not to renew his contract.

FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) national council has called on national government to reconsider its decision on Robert McBride’s contract as the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

As it stands, McBride will have to start looking for a new job after parliament’s police committee endorsed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision not to renew the contract, a move the council says is reckless.

The council intends raising the matter with the African National Congress.

The council’s Gauteng spokesperson Archie Mogodiri said: “We are saying, [they should] rethink the decision to not to extend his contract unless proven otherwise that he’s not fit enough to continue. What surprises us is that minister Bheki Cele’s term of office is ending on 8 May, therefore why didn’t wait for the new incumbent to come and look at those things.”

McBride has ruffled many a top policeman's feathers, having investigated both former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and current commissioner Khehla Sitole.

McBride’s legal team has confirmed it will take the portfolio committee's decision on review.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

