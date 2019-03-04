Midvaal deputy municipal manager implicated in jobs-for-cash scandal

Thom Peeters is accused of flouting human resource practices in his appointment of staff.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learned that the deputy municipal manager in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led Midvaal area has been implicated in a jobs-for-cash scandal.

He's been placed on special leave by the municipal manager.

Mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality Bongani Baloyi has told EWN that he was made aware of the Peeters's alleged corruption by another employee who was suspended for selling jobs.

“In terms of the law, I am compelled to inform council of any allegations of a senior manager in a municipality, which I did last week Thursday. Council resolved to appoint independent investigators to verify and investigate all the allegations made about the deputy municipal manager.”

The municipality is also looking into allegations that Peeters's appointed workers before conducting interviews as well as questions about his wife who is employed by a law firm on the municipality's panel of attorneys.

Peeters will have to give reasons why he should not be suspended by Wednesday.

His reasons will then be discussed in council on Thursday.

