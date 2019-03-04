Popular Topics
Mbalula denies ANC 'bullying' SABC ahead of elections

‘City Press’ reported on Sunday that Mbalula met with the editors at the public broadcaster to discuss the ANC’s low election coverage.

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula at the 54th national conference on 18 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s head of election campaign, Fikile Mbalula, has dismissed reports that his party is bullying the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to cover more of their rallies in the run-up to the May elections.

City Press reported on Sunday that Mbalula met with the editors at the public broadcaster to discuss the ANC’s low election coverage.

Mbalula apparently raised concerns about a rally in Limpopo attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but he says there is no hostility between the SABC and the governing party.

“It is not hostile. if it is hostile, it is not in the interests of the SABC or ourselves to have hostility. We need to unpack issues as they happened in that meeting and I’m very happy that I met professional people.”

Mbalula is concerned that details of the meeting were leaked to the media.

“I was very taken aback by the leaks in the media, which suggest that I did something in that engagement which was unethical which is what I would not do.”

He says the ANC respects media houses and will continue to discuss matters regarding the elections.

“We engaged with all media houses, that includes the SABC. To exaggerate everything... to say we went there to do all sorts of things and suggesting that these are bullying tactics is far from the truth.”

Mbalula added that independent and fair coverage needs to prevail.

“We respect media independence, but independence of the media cannot mean ostracizing the ANC to prove your independence.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

