Police arrest man who gave student R70 for pizza after raping her

Police say the accused allegedly apologised after attacking the woman on Sunday and gave his victim R70 to buy herself a pizza.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old student in Johannesburg.

Police's Xoli Mbele said: “Investigations are underway and the suspect will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court soon.”