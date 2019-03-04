-
Injury-hit Hurricanes sign South African lock Ferreira
The Hurricanes were looking short of options after a pectoral tear last month sidelined Lousi for the season, but coach John Plumtree put his experience working in South Africa to good use and recruited Ferreira.
WELLINGTON - In a rare move, New Zealand Super Rugby club Wellington Hurricanes signed South African lock Andries Ferreira Monday as a replacement for injured second-rower Sam Lousi.
The Hurricanes were looking short of options after a pectoral tear last month sidelined Lousi for the season, but coach John Plumtree put his experience working in South Africa to good use and recruited Ferreira.
"I've got a lot of respect for the way Andries plays and approaches the game and we believe he is going to be a great asset to the squad," Plumtree said.
Ferreira, 28, has previously played Super Rugby for Golden Lions and Central Cheetahs, who are no longer part of the competition, as well as completing club rugby stints in France, Italy and Japan.
New Zealand's five Super Rugby clubs generally prefer to recruit locally but exceptions can be made if a side lacks a player in a specialist position and no local is available to fill the spot.
The Hurricanes said Ferreira will be available for Friday night's match against Otago Highlanders in Wellington.
