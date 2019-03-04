Popular Topics
Injured Bulls captain de Jager set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

It is a big blow for the Bulls and Lood de Jager who now faces the risk of missing out on the Boks’ Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan.

Bulls captain Lood de Jager will be out with injury for 4-5 months. Picture: Twitter/@BlueBullsRugby
Bulls captain Lood de Jager will be out with injury for 4-5 months. Picture: Twitter/@BlueBullsRugby
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Blue Bulls captain and Springbok lock Lood de Jager will be out for between four and five months with a serious shoulder injury that he sustained in the 27-12 loss to the Jaguares in round two of Super Rugby two weeks ago.

It is a big blow for the Bulls and de Jager who now faces the risk of missing out on the Boks’ Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan starting in September this year. De Jager had recently come back from a long-term injury during the later stages of the Boks’ Rugby Championship campaign last year and will again sit out a frustrating period on the sidelines.

It is expected that Flyhalf Handré Pollard will continue to lead the Bulls as captain in de Jager’s absence in Super Rugby.

