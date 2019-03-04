Helicopter crash in Kenya kills four Americans and their pilot
The aircraft came down in Central Island National Park at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Kenya’s National Police Service said on its Twitter feed, killing all on board.
NAIROBI - Four Americans and their Kenyan pilot were killed when their helicopter crashed just after take-off from a remote island in Lake Turkana in northwestern Kenya, officials said on Monday.
The aircraft came down in Central Island National Park at around 8 pm on Sunday, Kenya’s National Police Service said on its Twitter feed, killing all on board.
The cause of the crash had yet to be determined.
The US embassy in Kenya listed three of the four dead Americans as Anders Asher Jesiah Burke, Brandon Howe Stapper and Kyle John Forti, adding that it was offering assistance to the families of the deceased.
The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said two helicopters took off from the island on Sunday night heading for Lobolo Camp on the mainland. Rescuers found the wreckage early on Monday morning, according to Gilbert Kibe, director general of the KCAA.
“Shortly after take-off, unfortunately, one of the helicopters, a Bell 505, registration 5YKDL, lost contact and crashed on the island,” Kibe said in a statement.
The crash came less than a month after a light fixed-wing aircraft crashed in western Kenya, killing all five people aboard including three Americans.
Popular in Africa
-
Four US tourists and their pilot killed in Kenya chopper crash
-
Zim central bank borrowed $985 million from African banks, governor Mangudya
-
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to eSwatini
-
Ebola treatment centre in Congo reopens after attack - ministry
-
France notes Bouteflika candidacy, says up to Algerians to decide future
-
Algeria's Bouteflika vows not to serve full term if re-elected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.