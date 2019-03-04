Gungubele says he 'didn't lie' at PIC inquiry

The minister is under pressure from Saftu to resign after he testified at the commission that he was not forced by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to step aside as board member of the PIC.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele has denied claims he lied to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission of inquiry.

Gungubele is under pressure from the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) to resign after he testified at the commission that he was not forced by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to step aside as board member of the PIC.

It later emerged that Gungubele received a phone call from Mboweni instructing him to resign or be fired.

As the PIC commission of inquiry resumes on Monday, Gungubele has asked Saftu to bring evidence proving that he misled the commission during his testimony.

“The minister asked us to look at ourselves. Those words become straight forward words which I put before the board, but I’m challenging anyone who says I’m lying.”

However, PIC board member Dudu Hlatshwayo contradicted Gungubele’s statements when she appeared at the commission last week, saying Mboweni did, in fact, call his deputy instructing that the board resign or be axed.

Gungubele said he has done nothing wrong.

“I didn’t lie... I remember exactly not every detail of my words.”

Saftu has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa intervene and take action against Gungubele.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)